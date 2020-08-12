WBJEE 2020: Registrations to begin today at wbjeeb.nic.in

As per the dates announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) for the WBJEE counselling 2020, window to register for the WBJEE counselling 2020 will begin from today 12 August 2020 on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students who want to take admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programs across the state of West Bengal can apply for the counselling process.

Documents needed:

Candidates must upload following original documents scanned (150 DPI, colour) in PDF format.

Registration will not be accepted unless the required documents are uploaded.

(i) All candidates - 10th admit card/birth certificate for verification of date of birth.

(ii) All candidates - 10th Mark sheet.

(iii) All candidates -12th Mark sheet.

(iv) WB domiciled candidates - Domicile certificate.

(v) SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates - Respective category certificate.

vi) PwD candidates - PwD certificate.

(vii) TFW candidates - Income certificate.

Check out the schedule for WBJEE counselling: