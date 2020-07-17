WBCHSE class 12 results 2020 announced on wbresults.nic.in: Overall pass percentage increases by 4 percent

West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Parliament President Mahua Das released the results of the Higher Secondary Examination/ class 12 at a press conference at the Salt Lake Vidyasagar Bhavan.

The students can check their results at the board's official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

This year the board has not released merit list.

The overall pass percentage for class exam 2020 is at 90.13 percent. The pass percentage has increased by 3.84 percent this year and the pass percentage in 2019 was 86.29 percent.

The overall pass percentage for boys is at 90.44 percent while, the pass percentage for girls is at 90 percent.

The pass percentages from 11 districts is above 90 percent this year. These include Kolkata, East Medinipur, West Midnapore, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Jhargram, Nadia, Murshidabad District

Streamwise pass percentages are as follows:

Science: 98.83 percent

Commerce: 92.22 percent

Arts: 88.74 percent

Students will have the opportunity to scout and review until August 31.