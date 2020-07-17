WBCHSE class 12 results 2020 announced on wbresults.nic.in: Overall pass percentage increases by 4 percent

West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Parliament President Mahua Das released the results of the Higher Secondary Examination/ class 12 at a press conference at the Salt Lake Vidyasagar Bhavan.
The students can check their results at the board's official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.
This year the board has not released merit list.
The overall pass percentage for class exam 2020 is at 90.13 percent. The pass percentage has increased by 3.84 percent this year and the pass percentage in 2019 was 86.29 percent.
The overall pass percentage for boys is at 90.44 percent while, the pass percentage for girls is at 90 percent.
The pass percentages from 11 districts is above 90 percent this year. These include Kolkata, East Medinipur, West Midnapore, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Jhargram, Nadia, Murshidabad District
Streamwise pass percentages are as follows:
Science: 98.83 percent
Commerce: 92.22 percent
Arts: 88.74 percent
Students will have the opportunity to scout and review until August 31.
The exams started from 12th March and evaluation work was severely hampered by the COVId-19 pandemic and Amphan storms.
Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2020:
Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in
Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'
You will be redirected to a new page
Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Click on the 'Submit' button
Your WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print out
Students who appeared for the WBCHSE/ class 12 exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.
The document is likely to be distributed to schools on 31 July from 2 pm onwards.
