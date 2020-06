Remaining papers of West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam/ Class 12 Exam which were supposed to be conducted on 2nd, 6th and 8th July have been cancelled in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Partha Chatterjee, State Education Minister, however, said that the next date will be announced later.

The board examination process in the state was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and followed lockdown.

(With inputs from ANI.)