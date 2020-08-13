WB school showcaused for restarting classes

Kolkata: A government-run school in Paschim Midnapore district in West Bengal has been show caused by the state education department for restarting classes which goes against the Government directive to keep schools shut till August-end in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said the school management decided to re-start classes as some parents were eager to send their wards to school in order to complete the syllabus in time before the board exams.

“The guardians appealed us to re-start classes. We were holding online classes but we have re-started classes physically for class 10 students keeping in mind all safety protocols for students and students are also following them. The guardians are supporting us,” said Brindaban Ghatak, headmaster of the school.

“My daughter is in class 10. Day after day there are no classes and all tuitions have stopped. How will they complete the syllabus in time for madhyamik (class 10 West Bengal board) exams? We requested the school to restart classes while maintaining social distancing. The headmaster has considered our request,” said Shakti Pada, a parent of a class 10 student.

The lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till 31st August and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that if the situation improves, then classes might restart on alternate days on Teacher’s Day on 5th September.

The number of cases has been rising in West Bengal with 26,003 active cases in West Bengal and 2203 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. After a request made to the Civil Aviation Secretary from Mamata, flights from 6 cities worse affected by COVID-19 have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. Sporting activities, cinema halls and auditoriums too have remain suspended in a bid to control the spread of the virus.