WB Police implicating me in criminal cases out of 'political vendetta': Rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari tells Guv Jagdeep Dhankar

Kolkata: The ever-changing winds of political dissuasion in West Bengal are a reminder that in politics, nothing is permanent. Official endorsements can radically change, and temporary diplomatic talks can fail in a matter of days or, in the case of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, even in a matter of mere hours.

Until now, it was the opposition which presented its grievances to the state's governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. However, on Wednesday, it was former state minister Suvendu Adhikari who appealed to the West Bengal Governor, seeking the latter's intervention against the state administration and police force pursuing acts of "political vendetta" directed against him.

Notably, TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted his resignation as MLA to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. This came amidst speculations of the rebel TMC leader joining BJP on December 19th in Delhi while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be visiting Kolkata.