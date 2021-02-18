WB: Piyush Goyal, Guv Dhankhar and others condemn crude bomb attack on TMC Minister Jakir Hossain

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal's Minister for Labour, Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified assailants hurled a crude bomb at him. At least two others who were with the MLA have also been injured. The incident took place while they were waiting at platform number two of the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

An official of the hospital had said that the minister suffered "injuries on his legs and lower abdominal part. We are trying to stabilise him before shifting him to a hospital in Kolkata." Later reports that quoted the Superintendent of the Murshidabad Medical College say that, Hossain is now out of danger. "His condition is stable. One of his hands has been plastered. He is out of danger now," Dr Amiya Kumar Bera said.

The news has provoked reactions from people across party lines. While TMC leader Malay Ghatak held "political rivals of the party" responsible for the attack, while Sabhadhipati of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad Mosharaf Hossain, who was expelled from the TMC earlier in the day, claimed that it is the result of the party's internal feud.



Others including West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the issue. "Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in a democracy. Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law," he tweeted.