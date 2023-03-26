WB: Over 100 fall ill, several critical after food positioning at Iftar feast South 24 Parganas

Representative image | File

After the Iftar (Ramadan prayer), more than one hundred individuals became sick following the Iftar feast served at a mosque in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India Today reported.

Many of those who were transferred to several government hospitals in Kolkata are currently in critical condition.

The occurrence took place on Friday in the Pakhiralaya village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kultali police station area.

According to a doctor treating these patients, the reason for their illness was food poisoning.

"Last night, a few ill people came into my nursing home with vomiting and an upset stomach. We think this incident happened due to food poisoning by the iftar party where they consumed food after Roza," Dr Horisadhan Mondal was quoted as saying by India Today.

The wife of an affected man stated that she filed a complaint at Narendrpur police station.

During the onset of Ramadan, numerous residents gathered at a nearby mosque to break their fast and subsequently became ill. As the days progressed, the number of cases escalated, leading to chaos in the area.