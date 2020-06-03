WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar says these times are not opportune for controversy in education system

He also said that such controversies are both painful and serve no larger purpose. "Without going into the merits of reflections made regarding this, I would at the moment put a quietus to the issue," West Bengal Governor said.

Dhankhar, in official communication from Raj Bhavan on June 1, appointed Chandra as the Pro-VC (Administration and Academic) of the university with immediate effect.

"In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 9A of the Burdwan University Act, 1981 (as amended) I, the Chancellor of the University of Burdwan appoint Professor Goutam Chandra.....as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration & Academic)....for a period of four years or up to the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earlier," the Raj Bhavan communique said. Chandra is currently the head of Zoology department.