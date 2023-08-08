 WB: Governor Urges Unification Against Corruption And Violence On Tagore's Death Anniversary
WB: Governor Urges Unification Against Corruption And Violence On Tagore's Death Anniversary

Quoting Tagore's iconic line, 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high,' Governor Bose highlighted that the current condition of Bengal does not reflect this sentiment.

Aritra Singha Tuesday, August 08, 2023
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday once again addressed the issues of violence and corruption in the state while commemorating the death anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Quoting Tagore's iconic line, 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high,' Governor Bose highlighted that the current condition of Bengal does not reflect this sentiment. He emphasised the need for introspection and called upon people to unite in Tagore's name to combat corruption and violence. He expressed optimism that it's not too late for the state to begin eradicating violence and corruption.

It's worth noting that upon being appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, Bose had previously referenced Tagore's lines, expressing his joy at being in the land of Tagore.

In response to Bose's statements, state education minister Bratya Basu criticized the Governor, likening his behavior to that of the BJP.

Disagreeing with Bose's remarks, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay asserted, "I don't agree with what Bose had said. In West Bengal, people live peacefully. There haven't been any incidents that would lead him to such a conclusion," said Bandyopadhyay.

