WB Governor continues his tirade against Mamata govt; asks IAS officers to be 'politically neutral', 'accountable', 'transparent'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday continued his tirade against Mamata Banerjee government and asked IAS and IPS officers to be politically neutral, accountable and transparent.
In a series of tweets, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote: "IAS and IPS @MamataOfficial MUST observe ALL INDIA SERVICES (CONDUCT) RULES, 1968 that mandate: political neutrality; accountability and transparency; commit himself to and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values."
He said that IAS and IPS officers should "refrain from doing anything which is or may be contrary to any law, rules, regulations and established practices." West Bengal Governor asked officers to maintain discipline in the discharge of their duties and be liable to implement the lawful orders duly communicated to him. "Perform and discharge his duties with the highest degree of professionalism and dedication to the best of his abilities," he added.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was worried about rampant disregard and violations by the Mamata Banerjee government. "As Governor worried at rampant disregard and violations @MamataOfficial. Let there be no doubt, every such infraction will attract due accountability," he said.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he has held "informal talks" with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the problems faced by the students of higher education institues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed that efforts are being made to address their concerns.
Asserting that welfare of students will always be his top priority, Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, said the higher education secretary will visit him during the day to hold a discussion on the matter.
"I have held informal talks with the CM on the problems faced by the students... After my meeting with the vice chancellors of different state universities on July 15, we will jointly take up the matter with the UGC. Students are very close to my heart," he tweeted.
