WB class 12 results 2020: WBCHSE to announce results on wbchse.nic.in soon; click here for details

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce class 12 results 2020 today - July 17 at 3.30 pm through a press conference.

The students will be able to check their results after 4 pm.

Once declared, students can check their scores at the board's official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also informed that the class 12 results will be released by WBCHSE on July 17.

Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2020:

Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Click on the 'Submit' button

Your WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Once the results are available, students who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.

The document is likely to be distributed to schools on 31 July from 2 pm onwards.