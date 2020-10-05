WB BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead: Party calls for 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore, Vijayvargiya demands CBI inquiry

Kolkata: BJP councillor Manish Sukla in West Bengal was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The duo opened fire at him on B T Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The BJP leadership has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident, but the ruling party has rubbished the accusation.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal unit of BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday, nearly 50 km from Kolkata in protest against the alleged murder.

Sanjay Singh, General Secretary, Arjun Singh, vice-president and Saumitra Khan, president, BJYM will be present in various protests at Barrackpore, as per an official release of the party.

"Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end of TMC," the BJP state unit said in a tweet.