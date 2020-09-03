WB: BJP alleges worker dies in police custody

Kolkata: A BJP worker allegedly died while questioning by the Police in Raigunj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

BJP worker Anup Roy was picked up by local Police in connection with an earlier case. BJP alleges that Roy was beaten to death by Police during questioning on Wednesday. The saffron party believes that Roy suffered a cerebral attack and questioned why the autopsy was conducted late at night.

“What I am hearing is that Police picked up Anup Roy and beat him mercilessly in Police lockup, that one of his kidneys was destroyed. When his dead body was brought, an IC rank officer is supposed to be present. But today we learnt that a civic volunteer brought his body. What we hear is that Police beat him mercilessly, his kidney burst and they shot him too. Police did not inform the family about Roy’s death,” said a BJP leader from Uttar Dinajpur district, who also asked for a re-post mortem and a CBI enquiry for the actual story to emerge.

“I was at home when Anup’s mother called to ask me where he was. In the evening his mother told me he had gone with a few men. We have not been able to see the body, to see whether it was Anup or someone else,” said Barun Mullick, Roy’s family member.

Roy was taken to the Raiganj hospital on Wednesday night, where he was declared brought dead. While the BJP claims Roy was beaten up in Police custody which led to his death. Local Police, however, claim that the BJP worker had a heart attack and hence was taken to the hospital.

A post mortem of Roy has been conducted and the report is still awaited.

Roy and his family were former Left Front supporters before joining BJP seven months ago.