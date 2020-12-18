WB Assembly Speaker refuses to accept rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari's resignation, cites procedural flaws

Kolkata: In the wake of resignations of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Silbhadra Datta, the mass exodus from TMC is worrisome for the ruling party in West Bengal, more so as this comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Former West Bengal transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who is an important mass leader after chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is likely to join the BJP in the next two days.

Meanwhile, Biman Banerjee, the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, refused to accept Suvendu Adhikari's resignation on Friday, thus highlighting what many political commentators are terming as the Trinamool's "desperation" in the face of such odds ahead of the assembly polls next year.

Speaker Biman Banerjee today said that he had examined Adhikari's resignation letter but found no date specified in it. Thus, he said, it would not be possible for him to accept the leader's resignation.

The Speaker has also asked Suvendu Adhikari to appear before him on December 21 (Monday).

"I have examined the letter and found that the date isn't specified in it. I hadn't been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari)'s resignation is voluntary and genuine. So it is not possible for me to accept it. I've asked him to appear before me on December 21," news agency ANI quoted Speaker Banerjee as having said.