 Wayanad By-Election: Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Polling Booth In Kalpetta, Interacts With Voters; VIDEO
"My only expectation is that the people of Wayanad give me the opportunity to repay the love and affection they gave me," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said. Voting for the by-election for Wayanad set in Kerala is been held today (November 13)

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi interacts with voters at a polling booth in Wayanad, Kerala | Congress

Wayanad: Voting for the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala started this morning. In a surprise for voters, candidate Priyanka Gandhi reached a polling booth in Kalpetta. The Congress leader interacted with the voters, especially women. Gandhi visited the polling booth to encourage the citizens to come out and exercise their right to vote, the Congress posted on X.

"Her first stop is the St. Joseph Convent School polling booth in Kalpetta, where she will thanked officials and volunteers," the Congress party tweeted, hinting that Gandhi would visit more polling booths during the day.

Speaking with the media outside the polling booth, candidate Priyanka Gandhi said, "My only expectation is that the people of Wayanad give me the opportunity to repay the love and affection they gave me, and that I am able to work for them as their representative."

Answering the reporter's question on recent land controversy, Gandhi refused to comment saying it is the day of polling and the only objective for the day should be maximum voter turnout.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from Kerala's Wayanad, a seat previously won by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. She is contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas in the bypoll. 

Voting Underway In Jharkhand

Apart from Wayanad by-poll, voting is also underway in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states. People are seen in queues waiting for their turn to cast their vote. The polling began 7 am.

Meanwhile, today voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections is also been held. Out of a total 81 assemblies in Jharkhand, 43 seats are up for polling today.

