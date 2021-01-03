'Watershed moment': Politicos, cutting across party lines, hail COVID-19 vaccine approval in India

Senior politicians, cutting across party lines, on Sunday hailed the country's scientists and frontline workers after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine approval a 'game-changer': Amit Shah

The Home Minister said that approval to make the vaccines in India will prove to be a 'game-changer' in boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"A momentous achievement for India! DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech. I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID free India," Shah tweeted.