Waterlogging slows down traffic after rain batters Delhi

The traffic police have requested motorists to take Mathura Road, Maa Anandmayee Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg as alternative routes. Najafgarh Firni Road at Dhansa Stand is also facing heavy traffic.

A tree fell down on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in the carriageway from Ber Sarai to Kishangarh. The traffic police have urged people to avoid the stretch.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day on Friday even as light rains lashed the city in the morning following a night of heavy showers that led to a marginal dip in the temperature.

At 8:30 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was docking at 418 with PM10 at 408 and PM2.5 at 268.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for today in the city with maximum and minimum temperature at 20 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.