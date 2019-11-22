Water quality report fabricated to benefit RO companies: AAP

The recent BIS report which said Delhi's water quality failed quality tests was "fabricated" to benefit manufactures of reverse osmosis (RO) purifiers, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Friday.

The party also asked what connection does Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have with these companies.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that the report was presented to create an atmosphere in favour of the RO companies and alleged that a false report was created. "Just before the hearing in the Supreme Court, an atmosphere was created to give the impression that quality of water was bad. It is BJP and Paswan who raised the issue whether water is fit to drink..," Chadha said.