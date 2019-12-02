'Water off my back': Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to troll asking her to comment on Hyderabad rape-murder

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday had the perfect reply for a Twitter user who asked her in a rather rude manner to comment on the recent gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Writing in Hindi, the Twitter user called Irani, "Abey nachaniya ranga billa ke aage mujra karne wali" and asked her to comment on the rape-murder.

The comment in question was made below a tweet that Irani had earlier sent wishing fellow BJP leader and Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni a happy birthday. Many other users also criticised the comment.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development responded to the comment saying that "Statements like these are an everyday battle that women across the country collide with".

She added that she had become used to the abuse, and thus it was now "water off my back".

"Question is how do we address this challenge online ," she wondered.