Water conservation project in Yamuna floodplains has got all approvals: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government's water conservation project at the Yamuna floodplains has got all the approvals from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, asserting that work on it will start soon. The project aims to conserve water in the Yamuna floodplains and build a mega reservoir between Palla and Wazirabad to deal with water shortage in the city, particularly during the summer months.

"I am so happy to inform all Delhiites that finally all approvals have been obtained from NGT n Centre for our water conservation project in Yamuna Floodplains. Thank u Centre n NGT. Pilot project will start soon (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. Under the project, small ponds will be created to catch water from an overflowing Yamuna during this monsoon season. The chief minister has "keenly pushed for the ambitious pilot project" and it is going to be a "game-changer" for Delhi, the government said in a statement later.

The NGT gave its go ahead to the project on July 25, thus paving the way for the pilot project, it said. "This has cleared the way for Delhi to serve as a role model for the rest of the country on water conservation and ground water recharge," the government said. The Upper Yamuna River Board, NGT Monitoring Committee, NGT Principal Committee, Central Ground Water Board and Delhi Cabinet are among the authorities who gave their approval, according to the statement said. The government will pay Rs 77,000 per acre to farmers willing to lease their land for the project. The project has the "potential" for ending Delhi's water shortage, Kejriwal had said earlier this month.