WATCH: 'Yes we are slaves of Nehru-Gandhi family', says Rajasthan MLA

Rajasthan Congress MLA and one of the advisors of state chief minister Sanyam Lodha lashed out during an Assembly session over a statement made by a member in the House saying that they are the slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family.
A video has gone viral of the incident where the MLA is could be heard screaming "Yes we slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family and we will remain their slaves until our last breath."
The Sirohi MLA further added that the country was built by the Gandhi-Nehru family, and therefore we all are their slaves.
The statement drew a sharp reaction from the opposition with the Deputy leader of the opposition slamming the statement said, "This is a new culture that has arrived. Congratulations to you for the slavery."
While another BJP leader MLA Kalicharan Saraf said that "even after so much slavery, Congress did not give you a ticket."
Amid noisy scenes, the BJP demanded division of votes on the Bill, which was rejected and the Bill was passed by voice vote.
Upset by it, BJP legislators staged a walkout.
(with sources inputs)
