WATCH: 'Yes we are slaves of Nehru-Gandhi family', says Rajasthan MLA

Rajasthan Congress MLA and one of the advisors of state chief minister Sanyam Lodha lashed out during an Assembly session over a statement made by a member in the House saying that they are the slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

A video has gone viral of the incident where the MLA is could be heard screaming "Yes we slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family and we will remain their slaves until our last breath."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Sirohi MLA further added that the country was built by the Gandhi-Nehru family, and therefore we all are their slaves.

The statement drew a sharp reaction from the opposition with the Deputy leader of the opposition slamming the statement said, "This is a new culture that has arrived. Congratulations to you for the slavery."

While another BJP leader MLA Kalicharan Saraf said that "even after so much slavery, Congress did not give you a ticket."

Amid noisy scenes, the BJP demanded division of votes on the Bill, which was rejected and the Bill was passed by voice vote.

Upset by it, BJP legislators staged a walkout.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP to hang photos of Bhagat Singh & Ambedkar in their offices

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:22 PM IST