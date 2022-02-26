WATCH | 'Yahi Bharat ki takat hai', says Piyush Goyal as he welcomes stranded Indians from Ukraine at Mumbai airport

As the first flight with 219 Indian nationals from Romania reaches Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday received the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport.

"Welcome back to the motherland!" Piyush Goyal said.

"Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport," he added.

The Union Minister while speaking to the passengers before they deboard assured them that there is no cause of worry and advised them to be patient once they reach home.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Ukrainian and he is working relentlessly to ensure the safety of every Indian in Ukraine and provide them safe passage to India.

Goyal further added that the Russians have also promised to help Indian nationals to evacuate from war-ridden Ukraine.

The Union Minister further thanked the Air India crew for bringing the Indians safely home.

"Yahi Bharat ki takat hai jo hame sab bacho ko dena hai (this India's strength that we have to give to it the students who still in Ukraine."

Since the beginning of this crisis, our main objective was to bring back each & every Indian stranded in Ukraine. 219 students have arrived here. This was the first batch, the second will reach Delhi soon. We'll not stop until all of them are back home, ANI quoted saying Goyal.

Air India flight AIC1944 carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today at 8 PM.

