Watch: Women police trainees dance during passing out parade ceremony celebrations in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

A video is doing rounds on social media in which women police trainees are seen dancing after passing out parade ceremony.
The video was shared by news agency ANI, in which women police trainees are seen celebrating after passing out parade ceremony at Police Lines in Sitamarhi in Bihar. The video has been shot on December 10. The women police trainees are seen dancing their heart out on the tunes of Bhojpuri songs.
Watch video:
In November, around 444 women trainees were inducted into the state constabulary following a passing-out parade. According to a leading daily, they will join the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Patna, Katihar, Purnia, Araria and Kishanganj districts. They are of 2018-2019 batch.