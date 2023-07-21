 Watch: Woman Throws Herself Under Moving Bus In Telangana; Saved
Watch: Woman Throws Herself Under Moving Bus In Telangana; Saved

At the moment, the local police are investigating why the woman attempted to end her life.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Telangana: In an attempt to end her life, a woman threw herself under a bus’s rear tyre in Telangana's Metapally. However, owing to a quick reaction by the bus driver, who applied the brake just in time, the woman was saved.

The shocking CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video posted on Twitter, the RTC bus can be seen coming to a halt at a bus station and passengers start boarding the bus. Soon after that, as it starts moving, a woman draped in a saree throws herself under the rear wheel of the bus. However, releasing that something was going on, the driver applies brakes just in time to save the woman.

Watch the video here: 

At the moment, the local police are investigating why the woman attempted to end her life.

This incident comes just a few days after a mother in Tamil Nadu killed herself by coming under a speeding bus in an attempt to arrange money for her son's education. The woman reportedly did so as someone had misled her that her family would receive ₹45,000 in case she died in an accident.

Read Also
TN Mother's Fatal Sacrifice: Woman Jumps Ahead Of Bus, Kills Herself To Arrange For Child's Fees,...
