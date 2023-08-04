 WATCH: With SRK Song In Background, Srinagar Girl Performs Stunt On Bike; Booked After Video Goes Viral
Police has seized the bike and counseled the girl after her video went viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
The Srinagar traffic police seized a girl's bike and counseled her after her video performing stunt went viral on social media on Friday.

The 21-second video shows the girl without a helmet riding a gray-coloured Royal Enfield bike without her hands on the handlebar while a song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One can be heard in the background. The girl can also be seen looking at the camera and showing a victory sign. 

Watch the video here:

People have been often seen breaking traffic laws and performing life-threatening stunts on camera. A recent viral video showed two women kissing each other while riding a bike. The women's callous driving style in the video has drawn harsh condemnation from online users.

