Watch: When PM Modi 'met' every world leader including Trump, Imran, Putin and Co

Ever since Narendra Modi was elected as India's Prime Minister in 2014, he has visited countless nations and met countless leaders.
But do you recall the time when Modi 'met' leaders of many nations including USA, Russia and Pakistan at the same time? You probably don't!
So, here's a video which shows Modi meeting every world leader including Trump, Imran and Putin.
In the video, which is originally from Jordan Peele's 'Obama meet and greet' sketch, Modi is amused to meet leaders from Australia, Germany, Russia, Israel, and the United States, but not so amused when it comes to meeting leaders from Turkey, UAE and Imran Khan's Pakistan.
The original sketch is of an actor and director Peele who impersonates Barack Obama meeting and greeting people after a speech. In the original video, Peele as Obama is very professional and short with his greeting with white people as opposed to black people whom he engages with hugs and banter.
The sketch inspired many memes and is still one the best sensations on the internet with many recreated versions of the original sketch.
Here are a few:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)