WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee explains meaning of her 'Khela Hobe' slogan | Photo: Twitter/@wu0VibgKoVHvQnL

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she had given ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on) slogan as for her life is also a game.

“Life is a game. My theory is the more I walk I give more power to my brain. My motto is I will fight and play with my heart till I am alive,” said Mamata.

While inaugurating the new tent of Mohun Bagan club, Mamata was also seen dribbling a football.

The Chief Minister also announced that Achinta Sheuli and Sourav Ghosal, who won gold and bronze medals respectively in the Commonwealth Games will be awarded with five lakh rupees and two lakh rupees along with jobs at the Khel Diwas event that will be held on August 16. She also instructed all the clubs to organize several games on Khel Diwas on the day after Independence Day.

Mamata said that Mohun Bagan also means ‘nationalism’.

“No one can ever forget the golden history of Mohun Bagan. They defeated the British by playing a match bare feet and against the British. Mohun Bagan also means nationalism as through games they have sowed nationalism in the hearts of people,” further added Mamata.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress mentioned, “Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal and Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial inaugurated the newly built club tent of @Mohun_Bagan. It was a heartwarming event as sports have a very special place in all our hearts!”