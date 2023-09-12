(WATCH) West Bengal BJP Workers Lock Union Minister Subhas Sarkar Up In Party Office Over Allegations Of Favouring Those Close To Him

Twitter

A video of Union Minister Subhas Sarkar being locked up at BJP office in Bankura by BJP workers surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The BJP workers alleged Sarkar of favouring people close to him and as a way of protest, they locked him in the room.

The protesters gathered outside the room and chanted slogans, according to the videos circulated on social media.

BJP workers clash with security guards

According to reports, the distressed BJP workers clashed with Sarkar's security guards. BJP Organisational District President for Bankura Sunil Rudra Mondal reportedly reached the party office to rescue Sarkar. However, the party workers protested around him too.

Local police arrived at the scene and arrested two people in connection to the incident. While Sarkar did not comment on the events that unfolded, Mondal reportedly said that the protesters were not BJP workers. He also stated that they were expelled from the party.

All India Trinamool Congress reacts

Reacting to the incident, All India Trinamool Congress said that the incident showed BJP was "crumbling" in the state because of "infighting".

"With each passing day, @BJP4Bengal is crumbling as infighting is reaching its peak! In Bankura, vehement clashes erupted, & BJP workers locked Union Minister Subhas Sarkar in the party office. While unity within the party is a myth, BJP is truly a shining example of a weak foundation and misplaced priorities," All India Trinamool Congress wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the video.