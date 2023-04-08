 Watch: 'We will build over 200 airports, heliports in next 4-5 yrs', says Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: 'We will build over 200 airports, heliports in next 4-5 yrs', says Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Watch: 'We will build over 200 airports, heliports in next 4-5 yrs', says Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Taking note of the work by the current government, Scindia said that in 65 years, we had 74 airports in India and in last 9 years, an additional 74 airports and heliports were built, doubling the number to 148.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Chennai: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday spoke on the occasion of inauguration of Chennai airport terminal at the hands of PM Narendra Modi. Taking note of the work by the current government Scindia said that in 65 years, we had 74 airports in India and in last 9 years, an additional 74 airports and heliports were built, doubling the number to 148. The Union minister said that the ministry plans to build over 200 airports, waterdromes and heliports in next 4-5 years.

"Civil aviation is changing, India had only 6 crore passengers in 2013-14 & in 9 yrs, it has more than doubled to 14.5 crore passengers per year. Civil aviation has passed pre-Covid record of 4.2 lakh passengers a day to 4.55 lakh passengers," Scindia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Airport, Highway and Railway projects worth over Rs 5,200 crores in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: 'We will build over 200 airports, heliports in next 4-5 yrs', says Union minister...

Watch: 'We will build over 200 airports, heliports in next 4-5 yrs', says Union minister...

Rajasthan: Dalit woman raped, set on fire in Barmer

Rajasthan: Dalit woman raped, set on fire in Barmer

Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition unity, says Sanjay Raut

Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition unity, says Sanjay Raut

Watch: Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav forced to leave Varanasi hotel room after staff...

Watch: Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav forced to leave Varanasi hotel room after staff...

UP: Police accuses Hindu Mahasabha leader of slaughtering cow, falsely implicating Muslim men

UP: Police accuses Hindu Mahasabha leader of slaughtering cow, falsely implicating Muslim men