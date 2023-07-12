Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Forcing Bengaluru Bus Conductor to Remove Skull Cap

A viral video circulating on social media shows a female passenger on a Bengaluru bus demanding that the conductor remove his skull cap, threatening to report him. The incident took place on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus.

The passenger is seen in the undated video persistently interrogating the conductor about the permissibility of wearing the green skull cap along with his uniform while performing his official duties.

The woman can be heard emphasising multiple times that the conductor, being a government employee, should practice his religion privately rather than in public spaces.

In a polite response, the conductor stated, "I have been wearing them for several years."

However, the woman persisted in her questioning, warning the conductor that she would report the matter to the appropriate authorities.

"You wearing the cap won't make it a law," the woman told the conductor. "The law is the same for all, remove it right now," she added.

The video concludes with the conductor removing his cap.

The video has generated extensive criticism, with both citizens and activists condemning the incident as a blatant display of religious intolerance.

As a result of this incident, internet users drew attention to a contentious event that took place at a police station during Ayudha Pooja celebrations, where police personnel were observed wearing saffron scarves. The stark contrast in how religious attire was treated in different situations led to accusations of double standards and raised doubts about the woman's motives in specifically targeting the Muslim bus conductor.

