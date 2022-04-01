Watch Videos: UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Post victory in the assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been visiting famous temples in the state to offer prayers and express gratitude.

After taking over reins of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, CM Yogi reached Ayodhya on Friday and offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi temple. He also visited Ratan Nath temple in Balrampur district later in the day and offered prayers there. The Chief Minister would be visiting Varanasi on Sunday where he is to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

This was his first visit to Ayodhya after the victory in the UP assembly polls. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and met with the seers to discuss the forthcoming religious fair of Ram Navami at Ayodhya. During the meeting with seers, CM Yogi asked the VIP visitors to avoid coming to Ayodhya on Ram Navami. He said that the VIP movement during the Ram Navami fair would create problem for the ordinary pilgrims. The CM announced that even if the VIPs come during the Ram Navami fair, the state government would not provide them any protocol.

After meeting with seers, CM Yogi visited at the construction site of Ram Janambhoomi temple and inspected the progress of work. He also flagged off the Ramkot Parikrma in Ayodhya on Friday. During his visit to Ayodhya, he also attended the review meeting for the Ayodhya division with the officials.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:15 PM IST