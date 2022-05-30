e-Paper Get App

Watch Videos: Trees uprooted as heavy rains with strong winds lash Delhi, power outages reported at several places

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Watch Videos: Trees uprooted as heavy rains with strong winds lash Delhi, power outages reported at several places | Screengrab

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city. The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

article-image

