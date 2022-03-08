Watch: Videos of 'stolen' EVMs in Varanasi go viral ahead of counting of votes, DM clarifies

Just two days before counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that a truck carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been intercepted in Varanasi on Tuesday. The videos of the EVMs in the truck have gone viral on social media and several opposition leaders have tweeted it.

Watch Videos:

However, the District Magistrate of Varanasi has issued a clarification. He said the EVMs, which are seen in the videos, were not the ones used for voting and are just being used for hands-on training, reported NDTV.

The DM also accused some political parties of spreading rumours, and said the EVMs used in the elections are all sealed in the strong room in the possession of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and there is CCTV surveillance which is being watched by people of all political parties.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav also accused the Varanasi DM of transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into it.

"Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," alleged the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," he added.

He further accused the Election Commission officials of tampering with the EVMs.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:24 PM IST