Watch videos: Holika goes up in flames, India in Holi mood

People in several parts of the country today started Holi festivities with Holika Dahan ritual. People practise the traditional rituals of Holika Dahan a night before Holi in some parts of India.

Some netizens posted videos of the festivities on Twitter.

Watch videos here:

Happy Holika Dahan.

You have a outlet in Pune?? pic.twitter.com/EFYo8yAgye — Bony Uppal (@bonyuppal) March 17, 2022

The festival of colours Holi is knocking on our doors and so is the spring equinox.

India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions and Holi is one of the country's festivals that fill one with jubilation and festive cheer.

Holi is essentially the festival of colours, which signifies the victory of good over evil, but it is celebrated across the country in varied ways.

This year, 'Holika Dahan' is being observed on Thursday, and 'Dhulivandan' and 'Rangpanchami' - during which people apply colours to each other - will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively.

Last year, the festival was celebrated in restricted manner because eo the outbreak of COVID-19 in country.



(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:15 PM IST