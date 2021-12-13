Watch Videos: 'Any party that wants to join TMC in defeating BJP is welcome', says Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a public meeting in Goa said that since no other political party is taking initiative to develop Goa for which TMC has come forward to fight the BJP.

“I have never interfered with any political party or ventured in other states but since nobody took the initiative to develop Goa I have thought of developing this beautiful state which is very similar to Bengal,” said Mamata amidst chants of ‘Kela Jatlo’ (Game is on).

Stating that she had lent support to the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited project in Goa when she was Union Railway Minister, Mamata claimed that she didn’t visit Goa to divide votes.

“I have lent support to Goa earlier and also inaugurated the railway project. Those who think that TMC had entered Goa to divide votes are wrong. Our target is to beat the devious BJP for which we have done a pre-poll alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and if any other party wants to join us to beat BJP is welcome,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

Showing confidence of her victory in Goa, the TMC supremo said that the way she had developed West Bengal she will also develop Goa.

“I believe in work and not just making promises. The Left Front had tried to stop me with all their might but failed. The BJP is also doing the same but they will also fail. The Congress doesn’t have the power to stand against BJP and they didn’t respect people’s mandate and made an alliance with BJP in Goa," alleged the Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, another former Chief Minister of Goa and MLA Churchill Alemao, and his daughter Valanka Alemao from NCP joined TMC. Churchill also had written a letter to Goa Speaker requesting him to allow to represent TMC in the Goa Assembly.

Mamata also said that notable footballers from Kolkata will campaign for TMC in Goa ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in February next year.

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee who was also present in the meeting claimed that by giving a chance to TMC, people of Goa will be benefitted.

“Goa is a three-letter word and by voting in favour of TMC goans can defeat devious three-letter word BJP. TMC stands for Temple, Mosque and Church and doesn’t play communal politics,” claimed Abhishek.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:59 PM IST