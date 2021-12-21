Watch Videos: Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to the youth in Goa till they get jobs.

Asserting that Goa will get a corruption-free government after his party comes to power, Kejriwal said, "Goa is a first-class state with absolutely third-class politicians. I think Goa deserves much better politicians. What did these parties give you apart from corruption in the last 60 years? Our party will make the first corruption-free govt in Goa."

"People in Delhi get free & 24 hrs electricity. You ask your friends, relatives in Delhi & if they deny it then don't vote for me... We'll give jobs to youth & till they get jobs we'll give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month," he added.

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi CM said one of its minister is involved in sex scandal, one in ventilator scam, one in job scam, one in garbage scam and one is accused of raping minor.

Kejriwal also took potshots at the Congress after it was left with only two MLAs after its Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) today.

He said, "When I caught my flight, Congress had 3 MLAs remaining in Goa. When I landed, Congress was left with just 2 MLAs."

"You gave 15-15 each years to BJP & MGP, and 27 years to Congress. Now give one chance to AAP, you will forget these parties permanently," Kejriwal added.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

