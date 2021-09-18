Watch Video: Won't support Sidhu as new Punjab CM, he's a disaster, says Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

Singh reached Raj Bhavan to submit his papers to Governor Purohit ahead of Congress Legislative Party meet scheduled for 5 pm.Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday took a jibe at state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu calling him an 'incompetent man' and that he will not accept his party colleague as his successor.

"I will never accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as CM. He is a total disaster", Singh told News18. He further alleged, "Sidhu couldn't run a single ministry, how can he run a state?".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

"For sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu) name for CM of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa", Singh added.

"I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today. This is the third time in recent months that a meeting is being called, which is why I decided to quit", Amarinder Singh said after resigning as Punjab CM outside Raj Bhavan.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:33 PM IST