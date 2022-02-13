Watch video: Women get raped when they don't wear Hijab, says Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed while speakinga about the Hijab Row in Hubli said that women get raped when they don't wear Hijab.

"Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab," Zameer Ahmed was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ahmand was answering a question of a reporter on importance of Hijab in Islam.

For the uninitiated, the Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed in the petitions challenging the Hijab ban in colleges in the state. The hearing of the petitions will continue on February 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

