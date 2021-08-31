Watch Video: Will probe children's death, says Yogi Adityanath after dengue outbreak in Firozabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited some dengue patients in Firozabad district where around 40 people, mostly children, have died in a week, and said teams will be formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

"The death of children will be probed by a team from King George's Medical University in Lucknow and a surveillance team so that the reasons can be ascertained," he said.

Adityanath also said samples of some patients should be sent to the King George's Medical University in Lucknow and the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

He visited the 100-bed ward of the government hospital to meet the children affected by dengue and check the arrangements for their treatment. He warned officials of strict action against laxity of any kind.

The chief minister told reporters on Monday that the first case was detected on August 18 and family members of patients started their treatment in private hospitals and clinics.

The ruling BJP's Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had told PTI on Sunday that more than 40 children have died due to dengue in the district since August 22-23, and blamed the state health department and the local civic body for the "tragedy".

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:33 PM IST