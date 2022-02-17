Watch Video: Will leave Congress only if someone pushes me out, says leader Manish Tewari

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday broke his silence on the reports of his exit from the party and sought to say that he was not planning to quit the party.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP from Punjab, who has been vocally criticising the Congress-led government in the state lately, said that he was not "tenant but co-owner of the Congress party".

"We are not tenants but co-owners of the Congress party, we are. If someone wants to push me out of the party that is a different thing. As far as I’m concerned, I have given 40 years of my life to this party. Our family fought for the country’s unity and integrity. We believe in reflective politics," the senior party leader said.

Meanwhile, a day after former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from Congress, MP Manish Tewari posted a cryptic tweet criticising the grand old party.

In his tweet, the Congress MP wrote a couplet of famous poet Bashir Badr: "Mei bolta hun to ilzam hai bagawat ka, mei chup rahun toh badi bebasi si hoti hai (If I speak, the charge is of rebellion, if I keep quiet then it is very helpless)".

Tewari on Wednesday said there may be some truth in what Ashwani Kumar wrote in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the same concerns

He is a part of the G-23, a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded organisational overhaul.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:40 AM IST