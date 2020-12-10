Watch Video: When the Ambanis wanted daughter-in-law Shloka to have a baby in 2020

In happy tidings, Mukesh and Nita Ambani on Thursday announced that they have become grandparents for the first time as their son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka gave birth to a baby boy.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the Ambani family said in a brief statement.

Shloka (Mehta) and Akash were married at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019, with the who's who from the world of business, politics, Bollywood, cricket along with international celebs coming to bless the young couple.