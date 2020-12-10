Watch Video: When the Ambanis wanted daughter-in-law Shloka to have a baby in 2020

In happy tidings, Mukesh and Nita Ambani on Thursday announced that they have become grandparents for the first time as their son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka gave birth to a baby boy.
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the Ambani family said in a brief statement.
Shloka (Mehta) and Akash were married at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019, with the who's who from the world of business, politics, Bollywood, cricket along with international celebs coming to bless the young couple.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the overjoyed family said today.
Seems like the Ambani family's wish of Shloka having a baby in 2020 has come true!
For those unversed, in July 2019, the Ambani family wished their dearest daughter in law Shloka Mehta in a cute story style narrated video with adorable and heart-warming messages on her birthday.
Mukesh had said, "Dearest Shloka, wish you a very happy birthday and your first birthday as Mrs Shloka Ambani. May this year bring you lots of happiness, love, peace, and prosperity. And I'm sure that by the time I wish you, next year not only will I be a grandfather but you will be a mother. This is going to be an eventful year. All the best beta."
Check out the video here:
After the video went viral on social media, some had taken it as a hint that Shloka was expecting a child. Meanwhile, a few netizens were irked by the cryptic message said by Mukesh Ambani.
Some had even criticised Ambanis for 'pressuring' their daughter-in-law to conceive a baby.
