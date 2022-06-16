Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates sound and light show at Dakshineswar temple | Video Screengrab

Kolkata: A day after holding a meeting with the opposition parties at the national capital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday while inaugurating a light and sound show and a museum said that Dakshineswar is the number one international tourist spot in West Bengal.

“Many people don’t know about the rich history of our heritage. Reading books is also not always possible. Such a museum and sound and light show will enable people to know about the history. Not many know that Rani Rashmoni was one of the women freedom fighters who fought against the British. The last line of the sound and light show can be changed to verses of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Anondoloke Mangaloke’ as that song is the confluence of all religions,” said Mamata.

Referring to the recent violence in the state, Mamata said that no religion teaches to create violence and also that some ‘greedy’ political leaders instigate people.

“We are born to a particular religion but that doesn’t mean that we have the right to insult other religions. Religion doesn’t teach violence some greedy politicians instigate people. We should all become more human and clean our heart but those whose head is like dustbins ignite violence. Those who are inhuman I call them deserts,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also urged people to read teachings of Ramakrishna in order to learn ‘humanity’.

“Our life is too uncertain and we should not fight but use it fruitfully. My father always taught me about the works of saints for which I never abuse other religions. People say I read namaz but I am not allowed to do so. I just attend iftars. Some days back I donated one crore rupees in Purulia for a Jain temple,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

Referring to the developmental works done by her, Mamata said that as a railway minister she had sanctioned two lakh crore rupees project in a way that no one can even ‘alter it’.

“Nabadwip and Cooch Behar are the two heritage spots in the state. As railway minister I have tried to connect all the religious places. From Tarakeswar to Tarapith, I have developed all the places. Now I am making a skywalk in Kalighat worth 300 crore rupees. KMDA will give 10 crore rupees to the authorities of Dakshineswar to build a guest house as several international tourists come here,” further added Mamata.