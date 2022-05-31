Watch video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee fat-shames party member

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief and Trinamool chief Minister Mamata Banerjee subjected a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker with a broadside of questions on his weight, in a video from a meeting that has been shared widely online.

The worker was making a statement when the Chief Minister, famous for her mercurial temper, interrupted him and stated, "The way your belly is growing, you could collapse any day. Are you unwell?"

“The way your tummy is growing, you will suffer blockage any day,” the Chief Minister told Suresh Agarwal, chairperson of the Jhalda municipality, at an administrative meeting in Purulia district.

Agarwal attempted to explain to the Chief Minister that he did not have any lifestyle health issues like diabetes or high blood pressure.

“Then you must have liver issues . How has your Madhya Pradesh [tummy] grown so big?” Banerjee, who holds no medical degree, went on to ask.

The conversation between the Chief Minister and Agarwal continued thus:

"Do you walk?" the CM asked.

"Every day," the worker dutifully replied.

"Do you eat a lot?" the CM pressed on.

"I have pakodi in the morning. It is a habit," Agarwal confessed.

"Why do you eat pakodi everyday? Then you can never lose weight," CM Banerjee stated, making clear her disapproval.

Agarwal attempted to rescue his position, saying that he does "three hours of exercise every day."

The Chief Minister was having none of it though, and asked him to provide a demonstration. Agarwal attempted to clarify that he does 1,000 Kapal Bhati (a breathing exercise) a day.

"Not possible. If you show me 1,000 Kapal Bhatis, I will give you ₹ 10,000 on the spot... Impossible. You don't know how to inhale or exhale," she said.

However, Agarwal had the last word, quipping, "Didi, it can't be done before five o'clock in the afternoon!"

