Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faces protests as she visits PM Modi's constituency Varanasi to campaign for SP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday faced protests as she visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. TMC sources told news agency PTI that she will hold a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi on Thursday and return to Kolkata on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said, "I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. I will also visit the Vishwanath Mandir Ghat and light a Diya there."

Reportedly, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will join Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Banerjee for Thursday's joint poll rally in Varanasi.

Banerjee had visited Uttar Pradesh on February 7-8 and held a joint press conference with Yadav in Lucknow where she predicted SP's victory against the BJP, like her party in West Bengal state poll last year.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:02 PM IST