Watch video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dons chef's hat, makes momos with locals in Darjeeling

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been seen making tea at a stall or cooking food at home at festive ocassions, now the Trinamool Congress chief took over a momo stall.

Dressed in a blue and white saree, the TMC chief prepared momos as several people clicked photos and videos.

Videos showing Ms Banerjee making momos with locals are going viral on social media. Miss Banerjee first observed the women making the momos before trying her hand at it.

Later in the video, she can be seen rolling the dough and then wrapping a momo with fillings as locals look on.

Soon, a crowd circled around Banerjee and cheered her on to make the perfect bite-size momo. Residents of North Bengal have welcomed the chief minister with open arms and have been thrilled to have her around for the past five days.

The chief minister, who is expected to return to the state capital on Thursday, has toured different areas of the Hills, including Singhmari, Chowrasta and Darjeeling Mall. She also interacted with local businessmen, and sought their ideas to boost tourism in the region.

This comes days after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4 sipped hot tea in a 'kulhar' which he took directly from the tea stall owner. In between, he waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering enthusiastically.

PM Modi had launched 'chai pe charcha' during his campaign as BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014. The initiative, launched after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks about the humble origins of PM Modi, is seen to have made a significant contribution to BJP's success in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:18 PM IST