Watch video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attends Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi amidst UP assembly polls 2022

A day before campaigning for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav amidst Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after landing in UP attended Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

Banerjee left for Varanasi in the evening after the result of the election to 108 municipal bodies were declared. Her party, the Trinamool Congress pounded the opposition in 102 municipalities.

Tomorrow, the Trinamool Congress supremo will hold a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday and return to Kolkata on Friday evening.

"I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. I will also visit the Vishwanath Mandir Ghat and light a Diya there," she said at Kolkata airport.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will join Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Banerjee, who is the TMC supremo, for Thursday's joint poll rally in Varanasi.

Banerjee had visited Uttar Pradesh on February 7-8 and held a joint press conference with Yadav in Lucknow where she predicted SP's victory against the BJP, like her party in West Bengal state poll last year.

Meanwhile, Ms Banerjee earlier in the day slammed the Central government for delaying the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine and asked when the government was aware of developments then why didn't they act earlier.

As part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission, special flights are being operated free of cost. The first such evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on February 26. Several such flights have landed in India so far.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:29 PM IST