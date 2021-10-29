Watch video: Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play and professionalism, Gen Naravane tells staff

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Friday said as the National Defence Academy (NDA) opens its doors for women cadets, it is expected that they are welcomed with the same sense of fair play and professionalism.

While addressing the cadets after reviewing the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA in Pune, General Naravane said: "As we open gates of NDA for women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over."

In his speech, the army chief also appealed the cadets to keep abreast with new technology to counter the contemporary challenges. He said he was greatly honoured to review the parade.

"A little over 42 years back, when I stood as a cadet at the same drill square as you stand today, little I could have imagined that I would be reviewing this parade," he said.

"From here on, you will step into the respective career service academies for more focused military training. You will don different uniforms, but always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars," he added.

The event was conducted under the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The academy has not invited the parents or guests in the parade to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they proceed to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

Last month, the Defence Ministry had informed the Supreme Court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA will be out by May next year. But observing that induction of women to the NDA cannot be postponed by one year, the apex court had allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year and not wait till May 2022 as requested by the government.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:39 AM IST