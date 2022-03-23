Watch video: We will leave politics if BJP gets MCD polls held timely and wins it, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday slammed the BJP over the "postponement" of municipal elections, saying the AAP will quit politics if the saffron party gets these polls conducted timely and wins them.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal told reporters.

He added, "the way BJP govt at the center is pressurizing state election commission to postpone MCD polls is an affront to martyrs and democracy. They are bringing an amendment to delay it for months. We all know BJP will be wiped out in the MCD elections."

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs".

"Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:14 PM IST