Watch video: We should not be slaves to foreign goods while celebrating 75 years of Independence, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for reducing "slavery to foreign goods" even as Indians celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Inaugurating the Jain International Trade Organisation’s 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet via video link, PM Modi said the stress should be on the 'vocal for local' mantra and reducing the use of foreign goods.

"Today, the world is considering India's development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. Be it global peace, prosperity, solutions related to global challenges, the world is looking towards India with great confidence," PM Modi said.

"Today the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of start-ups every day, creating a unicorn every week," he said.

"A self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve," PM Modi said.

Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government, he said. "Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal," he added.

The government processes have become transparent, PM Modi said.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:33 AM IST