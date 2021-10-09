Watch Video: 'We consider India as a close partner', affirms Danish PM Mette Frederiksen during her India visit

New Delhi : Affirming that Denmark considers India as a 'close partner', Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday stated that she views her New Delhi's visit as a milestone for the bilateral relations between the two countries.

#WATCH We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for our bilateral relations, says Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/RrfDBshw3B — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Frederiksen, who is on a three-day tour, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan and was given a ceremonial reception. "We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," she said. She also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday.

She also said that India is keen to take responsibility for the issue of 'Green transition' in the country and the rest of the world. "Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I signed and agreed on a green strategic partnership. We see an ambitious Indian government who wants to take great responsibility when it comes to green transition in India and the rest of the world," said Denmark PM.

"I am very glad to have a cooperation about the Green transition. In a few weeks from now, COP26 Glasgow is coming up and we also hope that we can use this meeting on how to support the rest of the world," she added.

During her visit, Frederiksen is scheduled to call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later in the day. She will also be interacting with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

Frederiksen is the first head of state visiting the country since COVID-19 restrictions were placed last March and hence India has termed her visit very important.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had visited Denmark, as part of his four-day tour to central Europe, last month.

The two countries- India and Denmark have great trade and investment relations. India is host to more than 200 Danish companies while over 60 Indian companies are present in Denmark.

Besides, there also exists a strong collaboration in the direction of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc.

With ANI inputs

